PeeWee Longway Turns It Up On "Sh*t On Me"

PeeWee Longway has been turning up the heat in the past year. The rappers delivered a steady stream of music in the past year, including the release of two collaborative projects, Longway Sinatra 2 with Cassius Jay and M.B.M with Waw*Mart. Unfortunately, it's been a minute since we've received a full-blown solo project from him, though it seems like it might not be too far away.

Over the weekend, PeeWee Longway set the tone for his upcoming 2022 run with the release of his latest single, "Shit On Me." Produced by Swagdot, the upbeat violin-laden production brings a dose of luxury that PeeWee Longway emphasizes with his rags-to-riches tale.

Check out the latest offering from PeeWee Longway below and sound off with your thoughts on his new single in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, runnin' them racks, I make these blue digits

I pay with them blues like stimulus checks

I'm on your ass, I might fuck on your wife,

Pull up and beat up the neck

