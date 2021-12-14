mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Aron A.
December 13, 2021 20:26
Peewee Longway reflects on getting it out of the mud on his new single.


Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.

This weekend, the rapper shared his latest single, "Starve." With dreamy vocal samples popping up at the top, the spacey production turns into the canvas for PeeWee to reflect on his come up from the streets.

Check out the latest from PeeWee Longway below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Young n***as spinnin', may step into sport
We up the score then watch 'em abort
I shoot the stick, see it fly like a torch
Had one in the head when I jumped out the Porsche

Peewee Longway
