Peewee Longway Flexes His Wealth In "Craigslist" Visual

The single comes from his 2018 release, "State of the Art."

Georgia rapper Peewee Longway has dropped off a visual for his State of the Art single, "Craigslist." The Atlanta artist shared State of the Art back in November 2018 and although he released a joint album with LoLife Blacc last month, Longway is still making sure he's still working out his solo record. State of the Art hosted a handful of high profile features including Gucci Mane, Quavo, Offset, Plies, Young Nudy, LoLife Blacc, and Maxo Kream, however, on "Craigslist" Longway stands alone.

In the visual for "Craiglist," Longway is captured boating through the islands as he flashes stacks of cash for the cameras. The rising rapper has collaborated with many notable artists in the game, but he previously admitted to us that working with Gucci Mane isn't for the faint of heart. "When it come down to business and recording, you gotta be on your A-game," Longway told of about Guwop during our On The Come Up series. "He'll work you hard...There's six rooms going and all of 'em working." The hard work has paid off, and it looks as if Longway is enjoying his time in the sun. Check out the video and let us know what you think.