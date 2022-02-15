PeeWee Longway Cooks Up On "Longway Recipe"

PeeWee Longway has continued to keep his foot on the pedal over the past few years. His rising buzz came along with co-signs with Gucci Mane when they collaborated on projects like The White Album and Felix Brothers. However, even before then, his eccentric delivery and street-centric content made him a beloved figure in Atlanta's rap scene.

This week, he came through with his latest offering, Longway Recipe. Laced up with 16 songs in total, Longway's latest opus showcases his consistency and infectious flow with minimal guest appearances to cloud his presence. However, he brings along LoLife Blacc for "2 Die 4" and Jiah to close out the project on "Grits & Biscuits."

Check out the latest from PeeWee Longway below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of Longway Recipe.