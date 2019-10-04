PeeWee Longway & Money Man Pave Pathway To "Long Money"

By now, you'd be wise to keep an eye on Peewee Longway, the Blue M&M connoisseur representing Atlanta. Likewise for his partner in crime Money Man, with whom he united to deliver a full-length project in Long Money. Despite their prolific nature on the solo front, both parties have brought their A-game on this go-around, culminating in a staggering twenty-song collection. Should you be a returning fan, you'll likely find much to enjoy here, from the guitar-driven Money Man banger "Alien" to the laid-back vibes of "So Cold."

Lyrically, the debauchery runs appropriately high, though it's always tempered by an inherent sense of menace. Both parties are battle-tested, and thus, there is an aura of authenticity within their words. Anyone partial to music for the streets, by the streets, will likely enjoy Long Money. Perhaps its time to add the title of "financial advisor" to their respective resumes. What do you think of this one?