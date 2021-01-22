Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay Re-Up With Sequel To Fan-Favorite Mixtape "Longway Sinatra 2" Featuring Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, & More

Cult hero Peewee Longway is a total star. While he was quiet for much of 2020, it hasn't taken him long to settle into the new year because he's already released his brand new mixtape, the long-awaited sequel to his Longway Sinatra project with producer Cassius Jay.

Every time Peewee Longway and Cassius Jay team up in the studio, they come out with a scorching hot hit. Spanning seventeen songs, the new release includes recent releases "Anxious" and "Pink Salmon", also introducing new collaborations with Lil Baby, Tee Grizzley, Lil Yachty, Blac Youngsta, Jazze Pha, and more.

The Atlanta pioneer is officially back. Listen to the new mixtape below and let us know if you're adding it to your rotation.

Tracklist:

1. White Horse

2. Anxious

3. Real Trappas (feat. Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Wicced)

4. Bad B*tch (feat. Blac Youngsta)

5. Wet Wet

6. Get Right

7. Nobody Now

8. Heaven Got A Ghetto

9. Trap It Out (feat. Lil Baby)

10. Pink Salmon

11. Skydiving

12. Takeoff

13. Help (feat. Wicced)

14. C.O.D. (feat. MPA Yikes)

15. Work (feat. Jazze Pha)

16. Forever (feat. Tee Grizzley & Lil Yachty)

17. Blue Benjamins