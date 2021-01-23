mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PeeWee Longway & Cassius Jay Connect With Tee Grizzley, Lil Yachty On "Forever"

Aron A.
January 23, 2021 17:13
Forever
Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay Feat. Tee Grizzley & Lil Yachty

Tee Grizzley and Lil Yachty team up with PeeWee Longway and Cassius Jay on "Longway Sinatra 2.'


PeeWee Longway and Cassius Jay have proven to be an exceptional pairing. The two rappers have collaborated on numerous occasions but the success of their collab project, Longway Sinatra was different. The 2016 project proved that their a dominant force when together on wax so it only made sense that they came through with a sequel. Longway Sinatra 2 dropped on Friday and it didn't disappoint.

Stacked with 17 tracks, Longway Sinatra 2 boasts some familiar names such as Lil Baby, Blac Youngsta and more. Cassius Jay and PeeWee did slide through with a new collaboration alongside Tee Grizzley and Lil Yachty, titled, "Forever." Truthfully, Cassius is absent from the track but Grizzley, Yachty, and PeeWee prove to be a solid combination on wax. 

Check out PeeWee Longway and Cassius Jay's new cut with Tee Grizzley and Lil Yachty below.

Quotable Lyrics
Had to say fuck everything but that check
Street n***a swag, I don't make it to the Met, hold up
On my feet, them C-words
On my key, that B-word
On my hip, that G-word
These lil' n***as that P-word, uh

Peewee Longway
