Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay Balance Love With Luxury On "Pink Salmon"

Keenan Higgins
January 08, 2021 14:47
© 2021 MPA Bandcamp Music Group / EMPIRE© 2021 MPA Bandcamp Music Group / EMPIRE
Pink Salmon
Peewee Longway Feat. Cassius Jay

Arriving off the upcoming project "Longway Sinatra 2" by Peewee Longway, "Pink Salmon" is all about showering your shorty with luxuries, with a verse by Cassius Jay that adds on to the lover boy vibes.


Peewee Longway and Cassius Jay link up for "Pink Salmon," a boastfully beautiful rap collab that will definitely get fans prepared for the upcoming release of Longway Sinatra 2.

 

"Pink Salmon" is a lot of the same stuff you've heard before — girls, cash and cars alike! —but it's something about seeing the way these dudes are enjoying the fruits of their labor that makes it seem all thew more fun. Some of the best of us have tricked on a girls in order to win her affections, and if you got it like that then it it really isn't tricking, well is it? Overall though, enjoy this one for your ears even if your pockets can't exactly relate.

Longway Sinatra 2 is gearing up to be a pretty interesting project, with collaborations on the 17-track album featuring the likes of Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Wicced, the ever-hilarious Blac Youngsta, Lil Baby, MPA Yikes, Tee Grizzley, Lil Yachty and even music vet Jazzy Pha. It's looking like this will be one star-studded album to start off 2021 with a bang, and if the rest of it sounds anything as hyphy as "Pink Salmon" then Longway has a certified banger on the horizons. We look forward to seeing how you all respond to this one.

Listen to "Pink Salmon" by Peewee Longway and Cassius Jay below, and let the official music video hold you over until the full project Long Sinatra 2 drops via EMPIRE on January 22:

Quotable Lyrics:

Thotiana, Blueface
Calamari, two plates
'Rari came, new plate
Chop the brick and serve the soufflé
Pocket need a due date
Long Sinatra 2, baby
I'm in here shopping too, baby
Christian Dior with the pink lace
She wore a thong that look like shoelace
Kiss on the d**k and smile with pink braces
Long hair, she don't need lace

