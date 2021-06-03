Quality Control knows how to throw a party and co-founder Pierre "Pee" Thomas is celebrating his birthday in sophisticated style. His birthday may not technically be until June 7, but Thomas is getting a headstart on the festivities. Atlanta's Gold room will host the afterparty to Thomas's star-studded event that included a coveted guestlist. Images and video clips of the get-together are beginning to surface, so we've collected a bit of information about the party.

Pee posed for photos with his celebrity guests and in one video he's seen standing alongside Gucci Mane, Gucci's wife Keyshia Ka'Oir, and Diddy. In another, Lil Baby flashes his iced-out watches and Diddy swoops in and makes sure the rapper's tie is properly knotted. Diddy can be found in several clips and it looks as if he and Ray J got themselves prepared for the party by traveling together.

Lil Durk and Lil Yachty were having fun for the cameras while City Girls coordinated their outfits and donned matching dresses. At one point, they took the stage and later gathered with their QCM crew to dance and enjoy the evening. Jermaine Dupri, 2 Chainz, Wack 100, Bow Wow, Young Dolph, and of course, Quality Control co-founder Kevin Lee were just a handful of guests seen jamming to the label's favorites as well as classic R&B hits.

Pee has shared dozens of photos and clips of the event that also featured a white tiger. Diddy playfully faced off with the caged animal as people cheered him on. We're sure that as the night progresses, you'll see much more from this birthday bash. Check out a few highlights below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

d



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram