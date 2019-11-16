The Mandalorian is finally here. The second episode of the highly anticipated Star Wars TV series debuted on Disney+ on Friday, but fans still know little to nothing about the titular character. Is that even Pedro Pascal under that helmet or are we all being fooled? Either way, Pascal sat down for an interview with Screen Slam, where he revealed the name of The Mandalorian.

"The Mandalorian character—whose name is Dyn Jarren—is your iconically cool, flawed, mysterious loner gunslinger that harkens to the best of the samurai movies and the westerns," Pascal said. "And in talking to Jon, I asked him 'What should I be looking at?' I know he loves movies, I love movies. 'What would you like me to watch?' I asked him and he immediately brought up Sergio Leone and Akira Kurosawa, Yojimbo, The Good The Bad and The Ugly. [The character is] very samurai, Clint, and me."

So far, The Mandalorian has been a fairly ambiguous show. Fan theories having circulated regarding an explanation for the character being referred to as "Baby Yoda," with one idea being that Baby Yoda is literally Yoda's child. Another revolves around the idea that it is a clone of Yoda. George Lucas has always been extremely vague with any details about Yoda's backstory or his species. The next episode of The Mandalorian drops next Friday on Disney+.