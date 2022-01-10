We're returning to Bel-Air, but this time, without the original Fresh Prince. On Monday, January 10th, Peacock unveiled the trailer for their highly anticipated new series, which is a "dramatic reimagining" of the '90s Will Smith-led sitcom.

"With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honouring the spirit and innovation of the original series," Morgan Cooper, who created the viral YouTube video that inspired the creation of the forthcoming show, explained.

Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

"Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the Black experience through the perspective of a family."

The series sees newcomer Jabari Banks take on the role of Will, who, like Smith's version of the character, leaves his hometown of Philadelphia for a second chance in sunny California. Uncle Phil also returns, this time played by 47-year-old Canadian actor Adrian Holmes.





"This town will try to make you forget who you are and where you came from. Don’t let it do that," a voice says from off-screen says as the newly released three-minute-long trailer begins. The entire visual is jam-packed with intense drama and suspense, building anticipation for what's to come when the series premieres next month.

As Complex notes, other noteworthy cast members include Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa. While Smith himself isn't acting in the show, he and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Inc. did play a hand in production.

When Bel-Air hits Peacock on Sunday, February 13th, subscribers will be given three episodes to binge, and from there, they can look forward to weekly releases. Check out the trailer below, and share your first thoughts in the comments.

