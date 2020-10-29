PDE's 2FeetBino Releases New Single "Bro Code"

2FeetBino is just getting started. The rising Atlanta native and Young Nudy affiliate has been steadily catching a buzz over the past year or so. The release of his 2019 project, Broken Dreams put a major spotlight on his talents and he kept his foot on the gas with his follow-up A Story Never Told.

The rapper's continued to deliver heat including his latest offering, "Bro Code." The rapper delivers dizzying melodies with harsh flows over bouncy production. His voice weaves in and out of the beat, offering different pockets of flows every few bars. "Bro Code" has the potential to be 2FeetBino's official breakout record.

"Bro Code" serves as the follow-up to his previous single, "Ease The Pain." Check out 2FeetBino's new single below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't get fucked by sellin' my soul 'cause shit 'gon come boy, coo

My ex think that I'm toxic but that bitch gon' come back too

Put a rubber band on my bankroll, that bitch gon' never leave me

Just say 30 years, I'll see you again, you'll never see me

