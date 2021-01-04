mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PDE Escobar Is Back To Business On "Product Of The Streets"

January 04, 2021
Product Of The Streets
PDE Escobar

PDE Escobar enlists Yak Gotti, 21 Lil Harold, and Yung Mal for his new project.


2020 was a relatively quiet year for PDE Escobar. The release of "Walking Lick" served as the sole offering of the entire year but sometimes, you got to step back in order to effectively move forward. That appears to be PDE Escobar's approach for the new year. He isn't wasting anytime, either. The rapper emerged this weekend with the release of his latest Product Of The Streets. The EP is eight songs in length, showcasing PDE Escobar's growth in the year of his absence with features coming from Yak Gotti, Lil Harold, and Yung Mal.

"My Ep Out Right Now On Every platforms it was a hard 2020 for me with my music but 2021 um done giving up on my dream So by that been Said Y’all Go Stream :POTS right now," he wrote on IG about the project. Check it out below. 

