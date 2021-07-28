Unless you have young children or a keen fascination with PBS Kids' animated programming, the most that you've likely seen from Arthur are all the memes that have found their way to social media. It turns out that Arthur has actually been quietly expanding its legacy as the longest-running children's animated series in American television.

However, Arthur will reportedly end its run next year because PBS Kids has shockingly canceled the show after 25 years on air. According to ScreenRant, the network's decision to pull the plug on the beloved kids' show comes two years after Arthur's polarizing gay wedding episode.

According to ScreenRant, Arthur creator Kathy Waugh is disappointed with the show's unexpected cancellation, and in response to her show's fast-approaching conclusion, she has stated that PBS's axing of Arthur was a bad decision.

"We had our wrap party two years ago," Waugh reveals. "I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I’m know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake. I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end but it did end, we finished the last episode, season 25 two years ago."

With the final season of Arthur officially out of production and set to air next year, the long-running animated series is finally coming to an end, but at least we'll still have those hilarious Arthur's fist and DW memes to remind us of Arthur's legendary 25-season run.

