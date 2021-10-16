Payroll Giovanni Paves His Own With "Giovanni's Way"

Payroll Giovanni dropped banger after banger with his latest EP, Giovanni's Way. The project brings back old-school 90s rap with features from Tee Grizzley, Peezy, Babyface Ray, and many more.

The 18 track EP feels substantial, in both content and length, with standouts "Hustlas Soul" "Like That" and "Invested In Rap" alluding to the backstory and struggles behind-the-scenes of the rapper's come-up.

The album is littered with a variety of themes — it's about staying true to your roots, staying true to yourself, and also about family. Cameos from Giovanni's girlfriend and daughter in tracks like "Hustle Muzik 4" bring back the feel-good feeling tied to memories of oldies rap, a style that the Detroit rapper is known to execute well, with previous projects like his 2020 Spirit of A Boss and 2019 No Validation Necessary. It's clear that it's a style that Payroll Giovanni has got on lock. Giovanni lays down comfortable and easy-going verses without fail, cementing in stone his old-school style in balance with a contemporary twist.