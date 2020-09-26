mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Payroll Giovanni Drops Off "Spirit Of A Boss"

Aron A.
September 26, 2020 15:29
Spirit Of A Boss
Payroll Giovanni

Detroit's Payroll Giovanni delivers his latest project, "Spirit Of A Boss."


Payroll Giovanni's hustle is unmatched. He's been on a steady grind over the course of his career but in 2020, specifically, he's been getting busy. The rapper teamed up with Peezy for their joint project, Ghetto Rich N***az and now, he's back with his solo project, Spirit Of A Boss. With a precise tracklist consisting of 10 tracks in total, the Detroit rapper enlists few collaborators to bring his vision alive. Bianca Badd appears twice while Tamara Jewel assists Payroll on the closing track, "A Better Me."

Check out the tracklist and his new project below.

  1. Spirit Of A Boss
  2. Can't Be Taught
  3. Strathmoore
  4. What's A Plug ft. Bianca Badd
  5. All On U
  6. Big 26
  7. What I Look Like
  8. Outlets ft. Bianca Badd
  9. Tired Of Being Single
  10. A Better Me ft. Tamara Jewel
