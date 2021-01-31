Payroll Giovanni & Cardo Link Up Once Again For "Eyez Closed"

Heat is almost guaranteed when Payroll Giovanni and Cardo come together on wax, as we've seen in the past with their collaborative projects Big Bossin, Vol. 1 in 2016, the sequel Big Bossin, Vol. 2 in 2017 and last year's Game Related which also featured Larry June and HBK Kid.

The next chapter in their musical partnership comes by way of "Eyez Closed," a smooth new collab off their upcoming LP, Another Day Another Dollar, that was pretty much made for cruising.



Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Def Jam

Both Payroll and Cardo are slick as thieves lyrically on "Eyez Closed," each flowing effortlessly over the G-Funk-inspired instrumental. The subject matter is your usual "We getting money!" flex that both guys are comfortable boasting and can claim with ease. Payroll Giovanni in specific keeps things extra flashy, as he's clearly accustomed to based off the fur steez he rocked (seen above) while attending a Def Jam holiday party back in December 2017.



Image: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Spotify

Hitmaker Cardo holds things down in his own right, and we give him extra props for being able to deliver behind the mic at the same time that his career as a producer is heavily booming. Major respect on pulling out the double time hustle, king!

Listen to Payroll Giovanni & Cardo's "Eyez Closed" below, the first single off their upcoming album Another Day Another Dollar that arrives on February 26, and drop a few of your favorite lines from the track down below in the comments section:

Quotable Lyrics:

Small circle, my n***a miss us with the small talk

Short temper, press a button I'll come all off

Small coupes, but the price tag hella large

Who is you? Point me to the n***a that's in charge

Tall ceilings, marble floors, big backyard

Drug dealing, turned us into ghetto superstars

No ceiling, she in a daze looking at the stars

No feelings, I was numb when I was selling hard