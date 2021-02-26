mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Payroll Giovanni & Cardo Get Right Back At It On "Another Day Another Dollar"

Alex Zidel
February 26, 2021 11:50
Another Day Another Dollar
Payroll Giovanni & Cardo

Detroit rapper Payroll Giovanni teams up with producer Cardo on their new collaborative project "Another Day Another Dollar".


Payroll Giovanni and Cardo have a long working history, creating a ton of quality music together as one of the hottest rapper-producer duos of the last few years. The Doughboy Cashout representative and the GRAMMY-winning producer love to get together in the studio, releasing full projects together and collaborating with a number of their favorite artists. This week, they return again with the release of Another Day Another Dollar

Their new project is raw and authentic, hitting high points on "Always Hustling" with Smitty Soul and on "Mob $h*t" with Larry June. Other features include Tamara Jewel, who shows up on two different songs.

This is their third installation as a duo. Have a listen below if you're a fan of their previous Big Bossin collaborations.

Tracklist:

1. Previously
2. It's Around
3. Eyez Closed
4. Always Hustling (feat. Smitty Soul)
5. Mob $hit (feat. Larry June)
6. Everyday (feat. Tamara Jewel)
7. Make It Look Easy
8. Game Showed Me
9. Pay & Cardo (feat. Tamara Jewel)
10. Forever Flow

