mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Payday Shares "House Of P.U.K.E" Project Ft. Jackboy & AG Club

Aron A.
June 06, 2021 16:14
228 Views
00
0
CoverCover

House Of P.U.K.E
Payday

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Payday shares "House Of P.U.K.E The Complete Collection" with appearances from Jackboy and AG Club.


Payday has been building a dedicated following over the past 10 months through the release of her series of EPs, The P.U.K.E Tapes. Singles like "Big Boy" and "Dolphin" have helped her grow an even bigger profile which has now culminated in the release of her latest compilation, House Of P.U.K.E. The singer's new tape combines all three P.U.K.E Tapes along with three new songs. It's sixteen songs in total with appearances from Jackboy and AG Club who assist on "Beam Pt. 2" and "Ode To Soulja Girl," respectively.

"I do so many different things...I'll make a poppier song, or I'll go in and really spit, or I'll get depressed," Payday said of the compilation. "It's literally like puke, so I made this acronym with a deeper meaning: Payday's Unbelievably Killer EP. It's a random assortment of songs...like word vomit."

 Check it out below. 

 

 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Payday Shares "House Of P.U.K.E" Project Ft. Jackboy & AG Club
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject