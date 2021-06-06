Payday Shares "House Of P.U.K.E" Project Ft. Jackboy & AG Club

Payday has been building a dedicated following over the past 10 months through the release of her series of EPs, The P.U.K.E Tapes. Singles like "Big Boy" and "Dolphin" have helped her grow an even bigger profile which has now culminated in the release of her latest compilation, House Of P.U.K.E. The singer's new tape combines all three P.U.K.E Tapes along with three new songs. It's sixteen songs in total with appearances from Jackboy and AG Club who assist on "Beam Pt. 2" and "Ode To Soulja Girl," respectively.

"I do so many different things...I'll make a poppier song, or I'll go in and really spit, or I'll get depressed," Payday said of the compilation. "It's literally like puke, so I made this acronym with a deeper meaning: Payday's Unbelievably Killer EP. It's a random assortment of songs...like word vomit."

Check it out below.