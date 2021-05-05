Payday Releases Bubbly New Song "Beam, Pt. 2" With Jackboy

Payday has been growing quickly as an artist, recently getting a look from ILOVEMAKONNEN on his latest album. The teenage artist is developing a fanbase with her bubbly and relatable pop songs, which are often inspired by hip-hop adjacent themes. Her biggest song to date has been "Beam," which was released as part of her 2020 project It's Just Music. The track continues to rise in popularity and last week, Payday decided to link up with Florida rapper Jackboy to release the second part of the song, building on where it left off.

The new music video for "Beam, Pt. 2" takes place inside of an arcade. Payday and Jackboy chase after each other with play guns in the video, which looks like it was probably a blast to film.

Check out Payday's latest release below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Glock with a beam, Glock with a beam

Don’t fall in love 'cause it's not what it seems

Remember you said that I'm stuck in a dream

You make me bitter, you're making me mean