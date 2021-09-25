Payday & Danny Brown Team Up For "Vampire"

It's not everyday that we get new music from Danny Brown but when we do, we're certainly grateful for it. The rapper emerged this week alongside rapper Payday for her single, "Vampire" ahead of the release of her project, Rap In A Can. The single finds the two artists swapping bars over grungy, distorted production that sounds only fitting for an artist like Danny Brown to feature on. The spooky vibes are met with cutthroat bars, as Payday raps, "I will dismember any MC dissin' me/ My girl keeps missin' me while I make history." Danny Brown comes in with his signature squawky voice as he flexes his lyrical aptitude over these other MCs.

Quotable Lyrics

All horror in my aura we be running the score up

Got ’em biting all the verses but they die by the chorus

What we do in the shadows is a matter of time

‘Til I’m getting that neck and ya soul is mine

Gotta aim for your heart if you're playing the part

Everything come to light, what we do in the dark?

