Paulo Costa lost in embarrassing fashion to Israel Adesanya just a few months ago and it's a fight that will forever live in viral infamy. Adesanya ended the match in just two rounds but after defeating Costa, he decided to hump the fighter from behind before doing some break dancing right next to his injured body. It was the ultimate form of disrespect and Costa was livid about it, even calling Adesanya "human trash" for what he did.

Recently, Costa took to his YouTube channel where he offered up his excuse for why the fight went so poorly. As he explains, he wanted to drink some alcohol to fall asleep since he was having problems with cramping. Eventually, Costa downed a whole bottle of wine which allegedly caused him to be sluggish in the bout.

"I had a glass and didn’t work. Two glasses, it didn’t work. Half bottle, didn’t work. I had it all," Costa said. "Keep in mind that the fight happens at 9 a.m., we have to wake up at 5 to get ready, stretch, wrap the hands. The UFC told us to wake up at 5 in the morning to go to the arena to fight. I hadn’t slept until 2:30."

Costa's reasoning for the loss is interesting although considering how dominant Adesanya has been over the last couple of years, it's unlikely Costa would have actually won, sober or not. Despite this, it seems like the fighter sleeps better at night believing it was the alcohol, so more power to him.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images