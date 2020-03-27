Paulina Gretzky is the daughter of one of the greatest athletes of all time, Wayne Gretzky. Unfortunately, many of you on this website will never appreciate Wayne's contributions to the great sport of hockey. He has over 2800 points and has the most goals, all time. He is easily the best hockey player to ever step on the ice and was more dominant in his sport than Michael Jordan was in basketball. Having said all that, his daughter is currently engaged to golfer Dustin Johnson and has been known for her Instagram presence.

Recently, she spent some time on a boat with her sister-in-law, Samantha Johnson. The two filmed their antics for TikTok and in the video below, both can be seen in bikinis dancing to Megan Thee Stallion's smash hit, "Savage." Clearly, Gretzky is having a ton of fun during her quarantine, even though she should probably be at home.

As for her husband, Dustin, his season has been put on pause due to the Coronavirus. This means the two will be spending a lot more time together although we can imagine he won't mind that too much.

We just hope Paulina engages in better social distancing practices moving forward.