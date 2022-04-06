Who knew how much embarrassment fried chicken could cause?

Actress Paula Patton, became the butt of social media's jokes this week after posting a video of her making her mother's chicken recipe. Thousands of users poked fun at the celeb for rinsing her meat in nothing but water and then seasoning it while still in the grease.

The clip managed to become viral across multiple platforms, causing Patton to trend for a couple of days.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

While the memes might have hurt the spirits of any other celeb, Patton addressed the moment in a cheerful manner. She uploaded a video to Instagram with the caption, "Peace, love and fried chicken." In the minute long clip, she started by saying, "Listen, I get it. It might look crazy. It is the way we do it."

Further explaining herself, she admitted that she does in fact wash meat longer than the video revealed. She guarantees it because she fed it to her son and his entire school.

Keeping the mood positive, Patton assured her 433,000 followers that she takes suggestions and knows there is always room for improvement. "Everybody has their way of making things... It's all good."

She appreciates all the commentary on her skills, but she does not plan on changing her mother's recipe. "I'll make a new kind of fried chicken, but I'm going to always make my mom's chicken the way that she did it."

Watch the entire recipe tutorial along with her explanation video down below.







