BET is lining up its programming for its brand new streaming service BET+. Deadline reports that the network is squaring away exclusive, original content, and there's a new thriller on the horizon starring Paula Patton and Marques Houston titled Sacrifice. It's written, directed, and executive produced by Chris Stokes, the music industry mogul who was the one-time manager of B2K and Immature.

According to reports, Patton will portray the character of Daniella Hernandez, a successful entertainment lawyer who must learn how to work the ins and outs of her rich, famous, and wicked clients' lives. Actress Erica Ash stars as Beverly Rucker, Daniella's sorority sister who just happens to be the District Attorney. Because Daniella's clientele is often wheeling and dealing in illegal activities, a wedge is placed in-between the two sorors. Marques Houston, who also acts as co-executive producer, is Jason Pratt, an Assistant District Attorney who gets himself caught up in the drama.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Other cast members include Empire's Juan Antonio and V. Bozeman, NCIS's Michael Toland, Ozark's Nelson Bonilla, and Bloodline's Josué Ramon Gutierrez. Sacrifice is slated for release in 2020, but in the meantime, Houston will soon embark on a nationwide tour featuring Immature, Ray J, Day 26, J. Holiday, and B5. The venture is promoted by the same company that gave us the Millennium Tour.