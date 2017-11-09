In celebration of the Houston Astros' first ever World Series victory, Houston-native Paul Wall vowed to give the entire roster commemorative grillz as a tribute to their epic seven-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But even that wasn't enough to display how proud Paul Wall is of this year's Astros squad.

In addition to gifting the Astros players custom grillz, Wall also got a huge tattoo on his back of the World Series trophy, commemorating the 2017 MLB champs. Wall showed off the new ink in a video posted on his IG account, while his song "World Series Grillz" bumped in the background.

Johnny Dang also took to social media recently to show off the World Series grillz that the team will be receiving. They feature 18-carat gold with the word "World" on top and "Champs" on the bottom. Of course, the Astros are getting them for free but they're said to be worth about $1,800 a piece.

Check out Paul Wall's new Astros-inspired tat, as well as the custom World Series grillz, below.

Just got the official #WorldSeriesTrophy tatted on my back by my homie @g6_tattoos I️ had to represent one time for the @astrosbaseball #worldseriesgrillz A post shared by Paul Wall The Po Up Poet (@paulwallbaby) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:04am PST

Congrats to @astrosbaseball ... can’t wait to Finish the #grillz for the team #wolrdseriesgrillz x @paulwallbaby 📷 @dwillgetitdone A post shared by Johnny Dang (@johnnydangandco) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

#worldseriesgrillz by @paulwallbaby x @donke713 x @zromocitydon on #itunes now A post shared by Johnny Dang (@johnnydangandco) on Nov 4, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT