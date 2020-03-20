mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Paul Wall Talks That Talk On "Mind Over Matter" Album

Erika Marie
March 20, 2020 04:45
Mind Over Matter
Paul Wall

Paul Wall returns with his second project in four months as he drops off "Mind Over Matter," a follow-up to his Statik Selektah joint project "Give Thanks."


Houston native Paul Wall has celebrated a decadeslong career in the rap game that even earned him a Grammy nomination. He's a family man and could take a step back to retire, but the rapper made it clear on his new album, Mind Over Matter, that he doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon. 

Like many other artists, Paul Wall decided to drop off Mind Over Matter, an album that only features Pure, so that fans would have a few more jams to add to their playlists during this unprecedented worldwide quarantine. "This friday #MindOverMatter something to listen to while you’re #socialdistancing," he wrote in an announcement on Instagram. He added some words of encouragement. "I cant help but think about those out there that feel alone in this crowded world. When the pandemic is over, try to make some new friends. Life is precious."

During the Thanksgiving season last year, Paul Wall and Statik Selektah delivered their hot collaborative project, Give ThanksMake sure to check that out here after streaming Mind Over Matter.

Tracklist

1. Get Mine Forever
2. Work the Wheel
3. Goin Live
4. I Am Him
5. Tho'd in the Game
6. Psilocybin Vibin
7. Year of the Pint
8. Never Eva Fallin Off
9. Prices Goin Up
10. Monetary Exchange
11. Another One (ft. Pure)
12. Red Stripe
13. Too Turnt to Make a Store Run

Paul Wall Pure
