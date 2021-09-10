Paul Wall Returns With Exciting New Project "Hall Of Fame Hustler"

Paul Wall is a veteran of the Houston hip-hop scene and throughout his three-decades-long career, he has been extremely consistent with his various releases. Wall's fans are dedicated and they are always eager to listen to new singles and projects. On Friday, Wall blessed his fans with an 11-track effort called Hall Of Fame Hustler which has a unique album cover that pays homage to Akira.

On this album, Wall has a few features throughout including verses from Marty James, Rich The Factor, Lil Keke, and Slim Thug, just to name a few. Overall, the album is quite brief although it still has a considerable amount of content, regardless of the runtime. There are some real bangers on here and if you're a Wall fan, definitely give this a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

1. High As Me (ft. 4)

2. Brain Freeze

3. Grind Rap

4. Hi Lo (ft. Marty James)

5. Coutin Papaer (ft. Rich The Factor)

6. Move On (ft. Z-Ro, Max Minelli)

7. Still Sippin (ft. Slim Thug, Lil Keke)

8. Comin Thru, Crawlin Slow

9. Best Self

10. Good Bidness

11. Now I'm Blowed