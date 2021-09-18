Just when you thought the great shower debate was over, 97.9 The Box kicked it back into gear. We recently witnessed celebrities coming forward to reveal that they didn't shower daily. Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Jake Gyllenhall, and several others admitted that they do not have a habit of showering daily, and Paul Wall has joined the list.

He appeared on 97.9 and was asked about his routine. “Every few days. I’m not gonna say—‘Few’ is like more than two, so it could mean three, it could be thirteen maybe," the rapper joked. "Today is shower day.”



Bob Levey / Stringer / Getty Images

Wall also stated that he does not wear deodorant for health reasons. "I used to, but when I stopped—it’s something you gotta get out of your system—but when I stopped wearing deodorant, I stopped getting as funky when I sweat. I don’t know if it’s just a hormone thing when I got older. Maybe it’s ’cause I got older, I don’t know.”

The rapper said that his wife and children continue to wear deodorant even though he has chosen not to. Wall was insistent that he does not smell bad and cited the "aluminum in deodorant" as the reason why he has opted to not use certain products. Swipe below to listen to the rapper explain himself in full.