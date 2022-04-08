Paul Wall And Termanology Release Collab Project "Start 2 Finish"

Paul Wall and Termanolgy joined forces for the release of their collab tape Start 2 Finish, bringing sounds from two of the biggest hip-hop cities, Houston and NYC, to the main stage. Interestingly enough, Wall & Termanologytold HNHH that the concept of this joint project was birthed during the making of another one of Wall's collab tapes.

"I would have to say that Paul Wall did an album with Statik, and we did a song called “Are You Willin’.” So once we did “Are You Willin’,” the vibe was there and then we did the video for it which was even more fun," Termanology said. "I think everything else just kind of fell into place."

Wall also agreed that their time spent working on Give Thanks fueled the making of Start 2 Finish. He also notes that the two began just having fun and vibing really well together.

"That was the thing that kick-started it," Wall explained. "When me and Statik were working on the album together, Term, we would be around each other, so we were building comradery the whole time. Even though we only maybe did the one song to kick it off, we were around each other hanging out, kicking it, getting to know each other. Vibing, and we mesh real well together."

From there, the two rappers continued recording tracks together until they noticed they'd made enough songs for a body of work, and so Start 2 Finish was born. Over the duration of the 10-track tape, Paul Wall uses his Houston rap flair while Termanology shows off his lyrically hard-hitting NYC rhymes. The tape also serves as a dedication to the rappers' respective home towns.

The tape includes notable features from southern rap legend Bun B, and other artists like C Scharp, Wais P, Kxng Crooked, Mia Jae and more.

The project's release also came with visuals for track 4, "Thailand", which features Bun B.

What's your favorite track so far on Start 2 Finish? Stream the tape on Apple Music, Spotify, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

1. No Asterisk

2. Ask Permission

3. Recognize My Car

4. Thailand (feat. Bun B)

5. No Favors (Part 2) (feat. C Scharp)

6. Clubber Lang (feat. Wais P & Kxng Crooked)

7. How You Been (feat. Mia Jae)

8. No Tolerance (feat. Fly Anakin & Nems)

9. Money On My Phone

10. Step Outside (feat. Millyz & Jared Evan)