Paul Wall & Termanology Connect On "No Asterick"

Paul Wall and Termanology are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming joint effort, Start 2 Finish. The two announced the project last month upon the release of "Recognize My Car," produced by Pete Rock. The release date for the album inches closer with each day, but they aren't leaving fans empty-handed before Start 2 Finish arrives in its entirety.

Teaming up with Statik Selektah, Paul Wall and Termanology pop their ish on their new single, "No Asterick." The airy, atmospheric production handled by Statik leads the way for Paul and Termanology to flex their lyrical muscles and claim their bragging rights from their illustrious careers in rap. "Ain't no crash dummies, we just stack money/ Fucked a couple hundred bitches off of rap money," Term raps on his verse.

If you're looking for golden era production and slick lyricism, be sure to keep your eyes out for Start 2 Finish.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Out here chasing after cabbage

Quest for that packet but it's heavy traffic

Gotta fill my sack, matter fact double bag it

Tool I gotta pack it, life can be tragic

Tap the blunt after I dunk it, yeah I Shaq it

