Saturday, Paul Walker's personal collection of 21 total cars, trucks and motorcycles brought in $2,333,450 total in final sales during an auction as a part of a Barrett-Jackson sale in Scottsdale, Arizona. The late actor also took on the role of car enthusiast offscreen, a passion deep-seated in his blood as he shared an interest in automobiles with his father and grandfather.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

"Paul Walker has been compared to a modern-day Steve McQueen, who lived his passion for racing in every aspect of his life," the Barrett-Jackson auction house tells The Hollywood Reporter. "[He] has inspired entire generations of car lovers. We worked closely with a close friend of Paul’s who helped care for Paul’s collection following his death; he was responsible for consigning and prepping the vehicles for the auction. Paul’s daughter, Meadow, kept a few vehicles she had a connection with."

It was in 2013 that the Fast & Furious star died a tragic and untimely death at the age of 40 after the Porsche Carrera GT, in which he was riding as a passenger, crashed into a tree at nearly 100 mph.

"Paul was a racer at heart," adds Jackson. "We’re told Paul spent countless hours on the track perfecting his racing skills. The question of whether he intended to build a racing team is something we may never know."