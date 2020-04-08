Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, revealed a special moment she shared with her late father prior to his tragic death, by posting a never-before-seen video of the two of them on social media. The 21-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartwarming clip of her surprising her dad on his birthday a few years back. "I never thought I’d share this," she wrote in the caption. "But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx."

In the video, Meadow appears to be filming from behind a door in her father's trailer on a film set. She opens the door and yells "Hi!" and the late actor yelps, definitely shocked to see her. "You just scared the hell out of me!" he tells her after she wishes him a happy birthday. "What the hell are you doing?" he laughs, smiling wide. The two then share an adorable moment, hugging as he exclaims, "No way!"

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The footage is definitely bittersweet, as this November will mark the seven-year anniversary of his untimely death. Paul was 40-years-old when he was involved in a car crash that resulted in his tragic passing. His friends, family, fans, and Fast & The Furious co-stars continue to remember him and honour his legacy. Rest in peace, Paul.