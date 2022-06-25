In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, countless gut-wrenching stories have come pouring in across social media as people recount how having access to legal abortion helped save their life (or conversely, how restrictions nearly killed them).

The 23-year-old daughter of the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, Meadow, used her substantial Instagram platform of 3.7 million followers to share her own experience with abortion at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic a few years ago.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Today marks a huge setback in history – a profound injustice to women across the United States," she penned in her notes app and posted on Friday (June 24). "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion."

Walker told readers that she "battled the choice" in 2020, "when the world was collapsing during the pandemic."

"It is a very private and personal experience – the way it should be," the model wrote. "I was lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process – with their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today."





With the Supreme Court's new ruling, though, millions of Americans will now struggle to find help. "In a world that constantly marginalizes females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all."

In conclusion, she reminded us, "Banning abortion doesn't prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions."

As TMZ notes, another heartbreaking story about the fight for women's rights to their bodies this week came from Rita Moreno, who nearly bled to death after becoming pregnant with Marlon Brando's baby back in the day.





The actor insisted she get an abortion (before it became a Constitutional right in 1973) and tracked down a doctor who did it for $500, though the procedure was incomplete.

Read more about the overturning of Roe v. Wade here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

