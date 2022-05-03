Cody Walker, brother of the late Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, stars in a new PSA warning of the dangers of street racing from the Orange County District Attorney’s office. Paul lost his life in 2013 from a single-vehicle collision while speeding.

“Like many of you, I too have lost somebody due to reckless driving,” Cody says in the video.



Jesse Grant / Getty Images

He continues: “I think a lot of the time when those of us that want to go fast, or we have something to prove, we don’t take into consideration the lives of those around us. It’s not just you that you’re putting in jeopardy it’s everybody else around you. So don’t be dumb, take it to the track. There’s somebody at home that loves you that’s expecting you to return. It’s not worth the risk, I promise.”

Paul passed away prior to finishing filming on Furious 7. After his death, Cody and their other brother, Caleb, filled in to complete the project. The platinum single, "See You Again," by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth was commissioned for the film as a tribute.

Just last week, Paul's Fast & Furious co-star, Tyrese, issued a statement on Instagram opening up about the struggle of losing Paul.

"I need more therapy I’m still not over losing my mom, Paul, John Singleton, and Lashawn Daniels. When people pass on? They just leave us all here to deal with it," Tyrese captioned a photo of himself and Paul. "That’s really painful stuff pray for me y’all….. lately I’ve e been unraveling, painfully processing this all… This divorce has to end she has dragged this all out for a year and 8 months. I just want peace and to be left alone."

Check out Cody's PSA video below.

