Vans is one of the most iconic sneaker brands in the history of the world. Thanks to their clean designs and vulcanized rubber outsoles, Vans silhouettes are always a welcome addition to any wardrobe and fans are always stocking up for their collections. Unfortunately, one of the co-founders of the brand - Paul Van Doren - passed away on Friday at the age of 90.

Van Doren founded the Van Doren Rubber Company in 1966 with his brother Jim and two other partners, Gordon Lee and Serge Delia. They opened up a retailer in Anaheim and eventually the placed was renamed "House Of Vans." In the 70s and 80s, the shoes rose to prominence thanks to numerous shoutouts in pop culture.

Vans broke the news on their Instagram page, where they offered a heartfelt statement on the matter.

Per Vans:

"It is with a heavy heart that Vans announces the passing of our co-founder, Paul Van Doren. Paul was not just an entrepreneur; he was an innovator. The Van Doren Rubber Company was the culmination of a lifetime of experimentation and hard work in the shoe industry. Paul’s bold experiments in product design, distribution and marketing, along with his knack for numbers and efficiency turned a family shoe business into a globally recognized brand. We send our love and strength to the Van Doren family and the countless Vans Family members who have brought Paul’s legacy to life. Thank you for everything, Paul. You will be sorely missed."

Van Doren's legacy will certainly always live on, and we send our condolences to his family during this difficult time.