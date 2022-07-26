In the wake of Paul Sorvino's passing on Monday (July 25), people all across the world have been holding tightly to their memories of the 83-year-old Hollywood legend, who was best known for starring in Goodfellas and Law & Order.

While some fans have been rewatching the Italian actor's best scenes, others felt drawn to a 1995 clip of him breaking down in emotion as his oldest daughter, Mira Sorvino, accepted her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work alongside Woody Allen in Mighty Aphrodite.

Mira and Paul Sorvino in 2001 -- Sebastian Artz/Getty Images

"When you give me this award, you honour my father, Paul Sorvino, who has taught me everything I know about acting," the Romy and Michele's High School Reunion actress said at the time, looking glamorous with her blonde hair in a sophisticated updo and a diamond chain around her neck.

"I love you very much, dad," she added while cameras caught glimpses of the late actor sobbing.

Following Paul's death yesterday, Mira shared a poignant statement on Twitter to express her sadness. "My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over," she reflected.

"He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

In the past, Mira came forward as one of the women who had been targeted by Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment. Upon hearing the news, here father said that if he had known earlier, "[Weinstein] would not be walking. He'd be in a wheelchair."

"He better hope that he goes to jail. Because if we come across [each other] I think he will be lying on the floor," Sorvino told TMZ in 2018. "He's gonna go to jail that son of a bitch. And good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me, and I will kill that motherf*cker."

RIP Paul Sorvino.

