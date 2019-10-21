To this day, Titanic is probably Leonardo DiCaprio's best-known role that anyone of any age range has seen or knows about at the very least. The film was released in 1997 and before Leo confirmed his placement in the film a little birdie by the name of Paul Rudd convinced him to say yes. The Ant-Man actor chatted with The Graham Norton Show recently and detailed the time Leo expressed that the movie wanted to cast him.



HAL GARB/AFP via Getty Images

The moment came when Paul and Leo were both working on 1996's Romeo + Juliet. "We all went out to [a] bar… I was riding to the place with Leo and he said, ‘I just got offered this movie and it’s a big movie." Considering Paul's connection to the sunken ship, since his father was a Titanic expert who "used to take people all over the world talking about Titanic," he told Leo to grab the opportunity.

“[DiCaprio] was saying, ‘Well, I don’t know what I’ll do,’ and I remember saying, ‘You should do it,’” he explained. “I don’t think I had any say but it is kind of interesting to think back on that.”

Watch Paul explain the story in full below.