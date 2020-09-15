Normally, watching a 51-year-old white man use terms like "no cap," "lit," and "bae" would make for the most insanely cringe-worthy content. However, Paul Rudd navigates the thin line between acceptable and cringe in a new public service announcement regarding the use of face masks during COVID-19, which was sponsored by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

If you're not wearing a face mask to cover your mouth and nose (yes, your nose too...) during this pandemic then you're an asshole, for real. Paul Rudd is here to remind his "fellow millennials" that, while you may not feel like you're harming anybody by strolling along without a face covering, you could be asymptomatic and end up causing irreparable harm.



"Yo, what up, dogs. Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person," says the Ant-Man star before confirming that Cuomo issued a task for him to connect with the youth to preach the importance of face masks. He goes on to call Cuomo his "homie" before saying that he's been "just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks because, get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials."

He continues: "So Cuomes asks me, he’s like, 'Paul, you’ve got to help. What are you, like, 26?' And I didn’t correct him. So, fam, let’s real-talk. Masks, they’re totally beast. So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it."

There is a moment where Rudd breaks character to yell about how easy it is to just, you know, wear a freaking mask. In the end, he teams up with Hot Ones host Sean Evans to enjoy some wings, of course, while wearing his now-messy mask.

It's simple, the impact that this pandemic has caused, especially in the United States, has been preventable and will remain preventable. As long as people continue practicing social distancing and wear their goddamn face masks, we'll start to see cases and deaths decline. It's really not that difficult.