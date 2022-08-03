Paul Rosenberg is launching a limited podcast titled, Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2, to cover all things Eminem ahead of the Detroit rapper's upcoming greatest hits collection. On the show, he will be interviewing Eminem, in addition to several of the legendary rapper's frequent collaborators such as Royce Da 5’9, Skylar Grey, and more.

The podcast is billed as an in-depth look at “the hits, art, videos, and albums that make up the legendary musical library of Eminem.”

“This podcast gives a look inside the making of the albums from the last 15 years of Eminem’s career; the processes, struggles and triumphs from some of the key people that made it all happen,” Rosenberg explained in a statement on Eminem's wesbite. “The guests I talked to share a unique perspective and we were able to pull stories from each other that most people haven’t ever heard before — for better or worse — and we didn’t really hold back.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Vice Chairman of Interscope Records, Steven Berman, will be the first guest on Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2, which is scheduled to premiere on Eminem’s SiriusXM channel Shade 45, on August 3. The show will run for seven episodes.

Curtain Call 2 is scheduled for release on Friday, August 5, encompassing many of Eminem's most popular songs over the second half of his career, including “Love The Way You Lie," “Crack A Bottle," and more.

Check out an announcement for the podcast below.

[Via]