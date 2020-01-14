Professional skateboarder Paul Rodriguez has another special edition Nike SB collab in the works, drawing on inspiration from P-Rod's Mexican heritage and the country's roots in boxing. Although the high top dunks are beautifully crafted, Rodriguez is clearly hoping those who purchase the kicks will put them to use at the local skate parks, rather than keeping them on display.

The Mexico-themed Nike SB Dunk High comes equipped with a pristine, white leather upper, highlighted by red and green detailing as a nod to the colors of the Mexican flag. The kicks also feature a championship belt inspired lace dubrae, a matching Paul Rodriguez logo on the tongue and a tri-colored outsole.

The P-Rod x Nike SB Dunk High will first launch exclusively at select skate shops this Saturday, January 18 followed by a SNKRS app release on Tuesday, January 21. The kicks will retail for $125.

Continue scrolling for the official images.

