Paul Pierce has been a bit of an L factory over the last couple of years and NBA fans have been quick to remind him of this fact. As an analyst on ESPN, Pierce has delivered quite a bit of slander to LeBron James, all while being just a bit too confident when it comes to his former team, the Boston Celtics. Despite these losses, Pierce continues to march forward as though nothing has happened, which to be honest, is quite admirable.

Now, however, Pierce is about to have a legal battle on his hands as according to TMZ, he is being sued by a man named Kenneth Johnson. Pierce reportedly hired Johnson back in 2016 to be his "master grower." Essentially, Johnson was going to help create a weed growing facility for Pierce, who started his own business.

Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Pierce reportedly promised to pay Johnson $10,000 per month although as soon as the weed grower arrived in California, Pierce cut the man's pay to $4,000. Johnson says this occurred because Pierce couldn't afford to pay him until there was actually some weed to sell. From there, things continued to get worse as Pierce allegedly refused to pay him the $10,000, as promised. This forced Johnson to leave the company and now, he's suing for $42,000 in unpaid wages, in addition to any overtime he may have lost out on.

The former NBA star has yet to comment on the lawsuit although it's clear he is in a bit of a bind here. Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.

