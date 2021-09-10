Paul Pierce is considered to be one of the many legends that have played for the Boston Celtics. In 2008, he helped bring another championship to the city, and since that time, the Celtics have not been able to recreate that success. Now, Pierce is looking to get into the independent media space following his exodus from ESPN, and fans are eager to hear what he has to say about all of his experiences.

Lately, Pierce has also been doing a bit of a media tour, and recently, he got to speak about his time with the Celtics and the one thing he regrets from those years. As you will come to find out, Pierce wishes he had won a second title, which is certainly the cliche answer. He also spoke about how the Celtics Big Three came to be and how it was not a superteam in the modern sense.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images

“The only regret I have is not winning that second one. That’s it,” Pierce said per NBC Sports. “It’s different now. Players move around a lot. They manufacture their teams. The way we did it was a little different,” the Celtics legend said. “People will say I played on the new era super team, but it’s like, we had to get lucky. We got lucky with the draft pick, we got lucky with the trade, we got lucky with Kevin Garnett dropping his no-trade clause.”

Some fans might dispute this superteam claim, although you cannot deny the fact that those Celtics teams had a great rivalry with the Lakers, and we're very easy to hate from an outside perspective. Every good league needs a villain and for a couple of years, the Garnett, Allen, and Pierce Celtics filled that role beautifully.

