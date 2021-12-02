It has been a wild week in the NBA as various former high-level stars have been demoted by their respective teams. Interestingly enough, this is all taking place in the city of New York, as Kemba Walker was recently taken out of the Knicks rotation, while the same thing happened to Blake Griffin over in Brooklyn.

These moves have been a harsh reminder of just how brutal the NBA can be to those who simply aren't showcasing their value anymore. Five years ago, Griffin and Walker would have been number one options on their respective teams, but now, they simply can't cut it against their peers.

This is something that has Paul Pierce doing a lot of reflection, as he recently took to Twitter with his views on the whole thing.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images

"So you telling me Kemba Walker and Blake Griffin are not even playable anymore Damn!!" Pierce wrote emphatically. It's certainly a good question to ask, however, the last time Pierce played in the NBA, both of these players were at or near the top of their respective games. A lot has changed since then, and the NBA game is starting to evolve past both of them.

It remains to be seen whether or not Griffin or Walker will stay with their respective teams, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from the NBA world.