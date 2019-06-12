Paul Pierce's recent in-studio shenanigans and predictions have left some fans wondering what he has been smoking. The answer: The Truth CBD Remedies.

The former Boston Celtics stars announced his new company, Vape Vesper, last Fall and now he is introducing his own line of CBD targeted toward fellow athletes.

“I created The Truth CBD Remedies to offer athletes a product they’d not only enjoy, but fully trust -- a reliable product I use myself,” said Pierce, according to Business Wire. “I’m passionate about making sure athletes have support before, during and after the main event. There is a lot of noise in the CBD market. The Truth CBD Remedies partnered with Eaze Wellness because of the shared commitment to getting high-quality products into the hands of people that care deeply about their well-being.”

Last year, after founding Vape Vesper, Pierce explained that CBD helps him deal with anxiety and depression.

He tweeted:

"To all the people who ask why I vape cbd who on here been stabbed 11 times had to deal with death threats and had to deal with anxiety when in large crowds and depression then u will kno."

As part of the launch, Pierce and Eaze Wellness have launched a sweepstakes, giving consumers a chance to win a variety of prizes, including entry to a Boston event hosted by the Celtics legend. Click here for the official rules.