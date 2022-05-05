Ben Simmons is one of the most hated players in the NBA right now and it is mostly because he never actually plays any games. This entire season, Simmons was able to duck the Philadelphia 76ers and once he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, he was able to duck them as well. The former was because he didn't like being in Philly anymore while the latter was supposedly due to some sort of back injury.

Everyone thought the back injury would subside after a brief period of time, however, it only got more and more frustrating. Last night, things took yet another unexpected turn as it was revealed that Simmons would now have to get surgery on a herniated disc, which is going to keep him out for another four months.

Elsa/Getty Images

The reactions to this news have not been pretty, with many questioning the way in which Simmons even got injured in the first place. After all, it's not like he has been playing any basketball. In fact, this was a sentiment shared by Paul Pierce, who took to Twitter with a reaction of his own.

"I’m trying to figure out did I miss that game Ben Simmons hurt his back when did this all happen," Pierce said.

it's impossible to disagree with Pierce given everything that has transpired. Simmons has yet to play any meaningful basketball in quite some time, and if you're part of the Nets' front office, you have to be a bit worried right now.