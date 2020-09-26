LeBron James is a player who has instilled fear in many of his rivals. When LeBron is at the top of his game, it is very difficult to slow him down, and it's what has allowed him to make it to the NBA Finals nine times. Of course, LeBron has only won the title three times, but there are some very good reasons for this poor NBA Finals records.

Either way, not everyone is a fan of how LeBron is treated these days, particularly Paul Pierce. As a member of those late 2000s early 2010s Celtics teams, Pierce has a deep hatred for LeBron and slanders him whenever he has the chance. On Friday night, that's exactly what he did as he stated that he simply doesn't understand why so many players fear the Lakers superstar.

“Players of today are scared of LeBron James,” Pierce said. ”If they see LeBron standing in front of them, they’re fear-shaking. My era is out of the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron.”

Pierce has claimed numerous times that his era was the toughest, although the facts would say otherwise. His Celtics team was the precursor to the superteam era and despite only winning one title, that whole team continues to roast LeBron. At this point, the agenda is pretty clear cut.