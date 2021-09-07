Paul Pierce had everyone talking just a few months ago after one of his Instagram live sessions went viral on social media. Pierce was at his home playing cards surrounded by strippers and it made for a very interesting visual. Despite their supposed progressive nature, ESPN didn't like the IG Live session and promptly fired Pierce. This created quite an uproar although Pierce doesn't seem to care all that much.

Recently, Pierce got to speak to Sports Illustrated about the debacle, and as he explained, he has absolutely no regrets about what happened. At the end of the day, he was just living his life, and as he pointed out, there are people judging him who have done much worse during their lives.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images