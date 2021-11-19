During Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals, Paul Pierce infamously went down with an injury that required him to be carried off the court and placed into a wheelchair. A very short time later, Pierce was already back on the court, which had fans questioning the true extent of his injury. In recent times, many theories have propagated as to what really happened, with Pierce alluding to the fact that he may have pooped his pants.

In a new interview with former ESPN colleague Michelle Beadle through The Athletic, Pierce addressed the theory noting that it was 100 percent false. As he explains, sitting in a wheelchair after pooping your pants makes so sense and that had he really had that sort of accident, he would have simply run for the hallway.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"If you poop your pants, does it make sense to sit down and mush it in a wheelchair?" Pierce said. "I would walk back there and go straight to the bathroom. Why would I need a wheelchair if I pooped my pants? You don’t sit down on your poop, right? It doesn’t make sense."

Pierce is a player who has opened himself up to a lot of criticism over the past couple of years, so the poop theory is one that has always enticed fans. At this point though, we are all going to have to put it to rest.

