Last night, the Basketball Hall of Fame honored the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett in what was an emotional ceremony. All of these men are now immortalized in basketball history and nothing will ever be able to take that away from them. Going into the Hall of Fame is pretty well every player's goal and once you get there, it's an accomplishment you can just sit back and bask in.

Today, the Basketball Hall of Fame decided to keep the party going as they announced who would be a part of the 2021 class. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Paul Pierce, Chris Webber, Chris Bosh, and Ben Wallace are the four players getting in. Meanwhile, Bill Russell will be going into the Hall for a second time, this time as a coach.

Paul Pierce was a virtual lock for the Hall of Fame, while players like Ben Wallace, Chris Bosh, and Chris Webber were all heavily debated. Regardless, all of these men are deserving of the honor and we're sure they over the moon about this latest opportunity.

It's unknown when the ceremony will take place.

